297,265 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Bought by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 297,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 151.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Kroger by 141.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. 4,510,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,030. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $104,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 40,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,064,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,145 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

