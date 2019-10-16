$260.37 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce sales of $260.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.01 million and the highest is $263.00 million. Zumiez posted sales of $248.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $803.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $33.47.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $5,412,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,024 shares in the company, valued at $86,993,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,160. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 501.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 5.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

