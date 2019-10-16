24,643 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,572,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,818,163. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

