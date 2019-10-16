2,297 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,818,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,307,000 after buying an additional 195,687 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,550,000. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8,134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 147,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 145,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8574 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

