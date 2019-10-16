$209.38 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce sales of $209.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.64 million. EZCORP reported sales of $206.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $844.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $843.28 million to $846.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $905.46 million, with estimates ranging from $884.01 million to $926.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EZPW. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZPW opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $318.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.74.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.