1,947 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PEP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,447. The stock has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

