1,901 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.99. 17,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

