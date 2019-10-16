17,500 Shares in VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF (BMV:REMX) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF (BMV:REMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REMX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 141,175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000.

VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $621.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.