1,750 Shares in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the first quarter worth $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in Metlife by 160.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 2,474.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.51.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

