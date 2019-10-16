16,755 Shares in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $303,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14,382.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 468,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 465,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after acquiring an additional 453,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 43.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,638,000 after acquiring an additional 284,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.82.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

