$167.10 Million in Sales Expected for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will announce $167.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.41 million. Union Bankshares reported sales of $125.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $660.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.94 million to $664.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $694.64 million, with estimates ranging from $680.54 million to $708.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.26 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reliance Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,608,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000.

AUB stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

