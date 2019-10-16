13,811 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $78,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,041,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.22. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTS shares. BidaskClub cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.