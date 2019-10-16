11,924 Shares in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Acquired by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stars Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Stars Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stars Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stars Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Stars Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

TSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Shares of TSG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. 341,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Stars Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

