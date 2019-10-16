11,081 Shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $778.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.18 million. Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

