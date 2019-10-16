10,301 Shares in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Solar Capital by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Solar Capital by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,921. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.69. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.38 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 46.63%. Equities analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

