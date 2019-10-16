$1.61 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce sales of $1.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $4.30 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 570.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.67 million to $19.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $25.55 million to $117.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,138.80% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $160,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. 1,254,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,297. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $647.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

