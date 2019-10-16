$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) to report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.63 billion. Avangrid also posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Herbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $68,997 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $54,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 214.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.63. 490,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,142. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. Avangrid has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $53.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.