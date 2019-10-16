$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Franklin Electric reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $55.59.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $875,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,504.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,836 shares of company stock worth $1,233,014 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

