$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price target on QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. 299,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,750. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

