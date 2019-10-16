$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. American Eagle Outfitters also reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.01. 156,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 133.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

