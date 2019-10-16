$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ earnings. Allied Motion Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allied Motion Technologies.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

In related news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $71,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 221.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 158,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 154,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 88.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,716,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

