-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Benefitfocus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.09.

Shares of BNFT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 244,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,720. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $757.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,571,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,570,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 627,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,546,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

