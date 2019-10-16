$0.27 EPS Expected for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Ameresco stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. 3,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,900 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $1,600,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,498,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,730,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller purchased 4,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,737 in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

