$0.11 EPS Expected for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Dropbox also posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. Macquarie dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 2,754,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,358. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

In related news, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 16,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $348,264.00. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $289,025.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,872. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 491,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Harbourvest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

