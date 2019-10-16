$0.03 EPS Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.75.

TEAM opened at $128.78 on Friday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.53, a P/E/G ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $347,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,208,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,493,000 after buying an additional 2,059,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 168.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,953,000 after buying an additional 1,342,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 54.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,036,000 after buying an additional 1,113,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 435.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,242,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,620,000 after buying an additional 1,010,904 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

