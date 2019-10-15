ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,170,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 30th total of 12,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 103,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,913. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,819.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

