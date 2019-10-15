Zipper Trading 11.8% Higher This Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. Zipper has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $3.31 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zipper has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zipper token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001029 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002019 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

