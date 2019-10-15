Zetacoin (ZET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,247.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $170,684.00 and $8,247.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,218.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.20 or 0.02704541 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00630000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000683 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,420,708 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinEgg, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.