Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZEN. UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.04.

Shares of ZEN opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.68 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $65,659.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $69,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,836 shares of company stock valued at $19,806,156. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $2,412,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Zendesk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

