Zeitcoin Trading Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $78,048.00 and $3.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,238,895 coins. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

