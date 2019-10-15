Zcoin Price Reaches $5.41 on Top Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $46.44 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $5.41 or 0.00064725 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TDAX, LiteBit.eu and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,363.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.02214213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.74 or 0.02713668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00681197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00632620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00057085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00442623 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,587,943 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Koinex, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, TDAX, Indodax, Huobi, BX Thailand, Coinroom, Cryptopia, QBTC, Sistemkoin, Binance and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

