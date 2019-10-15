Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:ZAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 22000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company has a market cap of $7.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada and the United States. It owns interests in Alberta Plains North, Alberta Plains South, and Williston Basin areas. The company was formerly known as Zargon Energy Trust and changed its name to Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

