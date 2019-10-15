Zacks: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given VAALCO Energy an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. GMP Securities started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

EGY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,554. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 96.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 403,732 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 186,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 179,481 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,257,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

