Zacks: RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Given $30.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RGC Resources an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. 1,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in RGC Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 33,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RGC Resources by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

