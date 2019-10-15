Zacks: Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.71 (Hold) from the seven brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Lilis Energy’s rating score has declined by 27.2% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lilis Energy an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of LLEX stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Lilis Energy has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 20,400 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

