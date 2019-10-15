Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Hold

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup downgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. 20,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $951.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trinseo will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank A. Bozich bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

