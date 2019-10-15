Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) to Buy

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE RUBI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $439.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.72. The Rubicon Project has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 33,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $115,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,234,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,682.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,485 shares of company stock worth $567,475. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

