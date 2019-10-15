Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Keane Group, Inc. is a provider of integrated well completion services primarily in the U.S. It focuses on complex, technically demanding completion solutions. The company primary service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging and engineered solutions as well as other value-added service offerings. Keane Group, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FRAC. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Keane Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keane Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Keane Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keane Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.47.

Shares of NYSE:FRAC opened at $4.95 on Friday. Keane Group has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $546.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keane Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 266.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

