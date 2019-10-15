Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.80.

FSV opened at $101.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.36. FirstService has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. FirstService had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

