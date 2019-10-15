Zacks Investment Research Lowers CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Sell

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COR. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of COR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.26. The company had a trading volume of 243,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,610. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $114.27. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $395,833.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,714 shares in the company, valued at $19,263,965.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 806,504 shares of company stock worth $89,305,107. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

