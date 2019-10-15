Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avedro Inc. is a commercial-stage ophthalmic medical technology company. It focuses on treating corneal ectatic disorders and improving vision to reduce dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses. Avedro Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann cut shares of Avedro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen lowered Avedro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Svb Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Avedro in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avedro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Avedro stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. 3,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. Avedro has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avedro will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avedro in the second quarter valued at $16,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avedro in the second quarter valued at $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avedro in the second quarter valued at $4,699,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avedro in the first quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avedro in the second quarter valued at $2,149,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Avedro

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

