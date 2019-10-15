Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Hold

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Get Mediwound alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mediwound from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.48. Mediwound has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Mediwound had a net margin of 70.54% and a negative return on equity of 156.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mediwound will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.