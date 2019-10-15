Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magna focuses on innovation and technology development for growth and program launches across its business segments to meet the rising demand for crossover & SUVs. In fact, these program launches are driving the company’s top line. Currently, it is actively working to develop ADAS technology that will offer basic safety and convenience functions in vehicles. Also, business expansion through joint ventures and hub openings while divesting non-core units, will also aid growth. This April, the company formed a joint venture (JV) with GAC Component in China to manufacture composite liftgates for the latter’s crossover vehicles. This JV will aid Magna to improve its footprint in China. However, Fluctuating foreign currencies and a stronger U.S. dollar along with customer price concessions are likely to hurt the bottom line. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGA. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup set a $63.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magna International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of MGA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 38,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

