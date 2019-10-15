Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of KKR opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,698.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,710,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,161 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 50.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,551 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,308,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,410,000 after acquiring an additional 670,935 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 64.2% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,269,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,320 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

