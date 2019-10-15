Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Sell

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ennis, Inc. is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Ennis offers an extensive product line from simple to complex forms, laser cut-sheets, negotiable documents, internal bank forms, tags, labels, presentation folders, commercial printing, advertising specialties, screen printed products, and point-of-purchase display advertising that can be custom designed to customer needs. “

Shares of NYSE EBF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 107,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $518.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.54. Ennis has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.82 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Ennis will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Magill sold 29,749 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $595,277.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the second quarter worth $579,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ennis by 11,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ennis by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 198,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

