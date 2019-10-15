Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $67.79.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 158,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

