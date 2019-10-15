Zacks: FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) Given $23.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FRONTEO an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of FRONTEO stock remained flat at $$6.11 on Thursday. FRONTEO has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter.

FRONTEO Company Profile

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

