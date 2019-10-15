Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

