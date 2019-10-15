Zacks: Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Million

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce $4.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $14.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $20.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $39.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $7.53 million to $41.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 412.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

EDIT opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $981.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 137,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,782 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.