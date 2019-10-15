Zacks: Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce $4.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $14.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $20.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $39.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $7.53 million to $41.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 412.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

EDIT opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $981.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 137,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,782 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.