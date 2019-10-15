Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce $240.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $241.00 million. Cree posted sales of $408.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $964.44 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.95 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. Cree’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Cree and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cree in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,596 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Cree by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Cree by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,209 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cree by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of CREE opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $69.21.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

